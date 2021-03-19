Sign-in Help
Preliminary strike-out of ‘continuing acts’ found to be time-barred (E v X, L and Z; L v X, Z and E)

Published on: 19 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Employment analysis: The EAT has reviewed the authorities relating to applications to strike out, at a preliminary hearing, prohibited conduct claims (under the EqA 2010) which assert a continuing act but are said by the respondent to be time-barred, and distilled a list of principles to be followed. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

