Preferences at a distance—Chains of recipients in section 239 claims (Re De Weyer Ltd—In Liquidation)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The court held that payment by a clearly insolvent company of the vast majority of its cash funds to a non-creditor related company, who then paid those sums onwards to the directors of the Company in full satisfaction of their director loans while leaving de minimus funds for other creditors could amount to a preference—despite the money being funneled through an intermediary with separate corporate personality. The court further held that while a mistaken and sincere belief in security governing a debt might amount to a rebuttal of the desire to prefer, it did not appear on the facts of this case. This case is a useful guide for practitioners considering increasingly complex schemes of payments from companies to connected creditors, and the effect of trying to wash monies through non-creditor intermediaries. Written by Andrew Brown, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers. or to read the full analysis.