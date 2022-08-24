LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Employment / Equality / Prohibited conduct (discrimination etc)

Preconditions for the grant of paid special leave during pandemic did not result in discriminatory treatment (Scottish Fire and Rescue Service v Cowie and others)

Published on: 24 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What is the background?
  • Relevant law
  • Background facts
  • Decision of the employment tribunal
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • Court details

Article summary

Employment analysis: Where an employer offers a paid special leave policy that offers favourable treatment, the preconditions to obtaining that benefit cannot be artificially separated from the benefit itself when assessing whether or not employees suffered unfavourable treatment or a detriment for the purposes of discrimination claims under the Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010), according to the EAT. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

