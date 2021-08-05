menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / EU Law / Immigration, employment and share incentives / Immigration, employment and share incentives

Legal News

Pre-settled status, access to benefits and permission to discrimination (CG v Department for Communities)

Published on: 05 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Pre-settled status, access to benefits and permission to discrimination (CG v Department for Communities)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

EU Law analysis: The Court of Justice has held that the UK’s decision to withhold Universal Credit from those awarded pre-settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme is lawful, provided there is no breach of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights. This permission to discriminate risks leaving around 2 million European Economic Area (EEA) nationals and their family members with pre-settled status without a social safety net until they are able to upgrade to settled status. This ruling will inform the Supreme Court’s upcoming decision in Fratila v SSWP on the same issue. It is yet to be seen how the UK will avoid any potential breaches of the EU Charter, or if some individuals will be able to make successful claims to Universal Credit, or appeal refusals, based on risks of a violation to their fundamental rights. Written by Alice Welsh, research fellow at EU Rights and Brexit Hub. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of associationThis Practice Note summarises the procedure to amend or change a company’s articles of association in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why amend the articles?There are many different reasons why a company may want, or be required, to amend its

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More