Legal News

Practice Direction 57AC: non-compliance has consequences (Greencastle v Payne)

Published on: 16 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  Practice Direction 57AC: non-compliance has consequences (Greencastle v Payne)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: In this judgment, in what was described by the judge as 'the clearest case of failure to comply with Practice Direction 57AC that I have seen', significant portions of the claimant’s trial fact evidence were found to offend the requirements of CPR PD 57AC. The evidence breached various aspects of the Practice Direction, including by the witness commenting on matters of which he had no personal knowledge, providing impermissible commentary on documents and arguing the claimant’s case. The judge carefully explored what the court could/should do next, ultimately ordering that permission to rely on the offending witness statements be withdrawn but that permission be granted for the claimant to produce a replacement witness statement, fully compliant with CPR PD 57AC. The court appeared keen to ensure that the burden and costs of getting the evidence into a compliant state, insofar as possible, rested with the claimant and that the dispute was fully resolved in advance of trial. Written by Alice Hart, barrister at Three New Square. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

