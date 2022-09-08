LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—8 September 2022

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Financial crime prevention
  • OFSI Frozen Assets Reporting 2022 opens
  • FCA’s Sarah Pritchard discusses collaborative approach to fighting financial crime
  • Data protection
  • Data Protection and Digital Information Bill 2022–2023
  • ICO issues draft guidance on privacy-enhancing technologies
  • Other Practice Compliance updates this week
  • New SRA guidance on convictions arising from matters of principle or social conscience, sexual misconduct and acting with integrity
Article summary

This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes: details of OFSI’s annual frozen asset review, ICO draft guidance on privacy-enhancing technologies, and data protection legislation updates, and SRA guidance on convictions for principled action, sexual misconduct and integrity. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

