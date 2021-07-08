menu-search
Legal News

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Published on: 08 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • British Airways settles lawsuit over UK personal data breach
  • Financial crime
  • Bribery Act 2010 a qualified success in first decade, but fails to net big fish
  • Corruption linked to SFO’s £103m DPA spans five countries
  • Court approves SFO’s Wood Group DPA for bribery offences
  • SFO enters into DPA with Amec Foster Wheeler Energy Limited
  • FATF publishes two reports on technology-based AML/CFT solutions
Article summary

This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes: a flurry of deferred prosecution agreements, new cyber security toolkit for boards and technical experts and settlement of a personal data breach lawsuit against British Airways. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

