Legal News

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Published on: 07 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Financial sanctions
  • Ukraine conflict: HoC report sets out recommendations to tackle illicit finance
  • Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
  • Ukraine conflict—OFSI issues General Licences on the wind down of derivatives, repurchase, and reverse repurchase transactions and regarding transferable securities, money-market instruments, loans and credit arrangements
  • Ukraine conflict—FCDO announces Russia’s second richest man sanctioned
  • AML and counter-terrorist financing
  • Guidance published on SRA firm inspections
  • The Law Society publishes supplementary AML guidance
    More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes: House of Commons report sets out recommendations to tackle illicit finance; Ministry of Justice announces new SRA powers to fine rule-breakers and SRA announces next steps for post six-year run-off cover and SIF. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

