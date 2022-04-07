LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Published on: 07 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Financial sanctions
  • Russia sanctions usher in new age of economic warfare
  • Ukraine conflict—European Commission releases press statement on fifth round of Russian sanctions
  • Ukraine conflict—FCDO and White House announce further co-ordinated sanctions against Russia
  • Ukraine conflict—Government updates guidance on Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations
  • Ukraine conflict—OFSI updates its Russia guidance
  • Ukraine conflict—OFSI updates list of persons named in relation to financial and investment restrictions in Russia
  • Financial crime prevention
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes: Russia sanctions may lead to greater uncertainty for multinational companies' compliance programs; NCA publishes new issue of 'SARs In Action' and DCMS publishes its Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

