Practice Compliance weekly highlights—6 May 2021

Published on: 06 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data Protection
  • EU-US Privacy Shield data transfer problem caused by Schrems II won’t be solved ‘overnight’, EU negotiator warns
  • ICO publishes blog on free advisory check-ups on data handling
  • Question of the week: what are the data protection implications of a client recording a solicitor and another client without their consent, and subsequently providing that recording to their own solicitor?
  • Financial crime
  • Myanmar (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) Order 2021
  • Myanmar (Sanctions) Regulations 2021
  • Lifting US sanctions on Iran would increase financial activity
This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes the ICO’s free advisory check-ups on data handling, the new Myanmar (Sanctions) Regulations 2021 and the NCA’s framework for tackling global ransomware attacks. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

