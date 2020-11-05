- Practice Compliance weekly highlights—5 November 2020
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- SCC guidance in wake of Schrems II decision landing ‘very soon’
- EDPS issues strategy on European institutions compliance with Schrems II Ruling
- EDPB updates guidelines on data protection by design and by default
- ICO fines Marriott International Inc £18.4m following personal data breach
- Legacy data under Article 71 of the Withdrawal Agreement
- Financial crime
- Government provides guidance on foreign sanctions after IP completion day
- FATF publishes consolidated assessment ratings table
- Deferred prosecution agreement approved between SFO and ASL
- Exporting Corruption Report by Transparency International—key findings
- Evidence on corporate criminal liability inconclusive says government
- Law Commission launches project analysing corporate criminal liability
- Brexit
- Services and investment sectors—new Brexit transition webpage
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Precedent
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Latest Q&A
Article summary
This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes: a new international data recipient questionnaire precedent, more signs of the ICO flexing its enforcement muscles, activity around deferred prosecution agreements, Brexit guidance and the usual flurry of news in relation to financial crime prevention.
