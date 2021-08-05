menu-search
Legal News

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—5 August 2021

Published on: 05 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • Amazon fined record €746m for EU GDPR breach
  • EU Cybersecurity Agency publishes report on the risk of attacks on supply chains
  • High Court narrows the scope of data breach claims—welcome news for corporates (Warren v DSG Retail Ltd)
  • ICO fines company £170,000 over illegal marketing calls
  • Financial crime
  • CPS announces sentencing of former anti-money laundering expert
  • European Union and UK government initiatives on money laundering and terrorism finance
Article summary

This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes: a record fine for data protection breaches, a new report on the risk of cybersecurity attacks on supply chains, a court decision narrowing the scope of data breach claims and analysis of EU and UK initiatives on AML and CTF. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

