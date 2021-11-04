LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Practice Compliance / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Published on: 04 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Practice Compliance weekly highlights—4 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • DCMS–ICO announce arrangements and timings for new UK Information Commissioner
  • No damages for de minimis data misuse (Rolfe v Veale Wasbrough Vizards LLP)
  • AML and counter-terrorist financing
  • HMT updates advisory notice on AML/CTF controls for higher risk jurisdictions
  • FATF publishes summary of report on digital transformation of AML/CTF
  • Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (No 3) (High-Risk Countries) Regulations 2021
  • Jersey eyes expanding AML rules to match global standards
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes confirmation of the new Information Commissioner, an updated advisory notice from HM Treasury on AML/CTF controls for higher risk jurisdictions and a new good practice guide on cyber and information security from the National Audit Office. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)When a member of a pension scheme becomes entitled to receive their scheme benefits, they can usually take part as a tax-free lump sum. HMRC calls this a ‘pension commencement lump sum’ (PCLS). Taking a lump sum is usually at the option of the member who will

Easements and perpetuities

Easements and perpetuities

Drafting—2009 ActThe Perpetuities and Accumulations Act 2009 effectively disapplies the rule against perpetuities from future easements granted on or after 6 April 2010, so a draftsman now need not be concerned to specify a perpetuity period. Any restrictions on the exercise of the easement

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More