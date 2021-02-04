Sign-in Help
Practice Compliance weekly highlights—4 February 2021

  • Financial crime prevention
  • SRA publishes its AML and terrorist financing risk assessment for the legal sector
  • Transparency International UK recommends anti-corruption measures
  • Updated version of SARS reporter booklet published
  • UK approach to AML remains robust despite Brexit
  • Data protection
  • EU-UK data adequacy decision expected in ‘coming weeks’, with focus on government access
  • ICO issues monetary penalty to Seafish Importers Ltd
This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes the SRA’s latest AML risk assessment, other financial crime news and an update about a possible adequacy decision for the UK. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

