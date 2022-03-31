LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Practice Compliance / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Practice Compliance weekly highlights—31 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Financial sanctions
  • Changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime as at 30 March 2022
  • Ukraine conflict—65 new Russian sanctions announced targeting strategic industries, banks and business elites
  • Ukraine conflict—new general licences
  • FinCEN alerts on sanctions evasion signal shifting approach in US
  • US House Oversight Committee opens Credit Suisse inquiry
  • Ukraine Conflict—US Treasury imposes further sanctions on Russia
  • AML and counter-terrorist financing
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes: changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime; an update to the list of high-risk third countries for AML purposes; new Information Commissioner John Edwards’ first speech; and ICO guidance on the easing of coronavirus (COVID-19) measures. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice