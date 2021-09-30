LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Practice Compliance weekly highlights—30 September 2021

Published on: 30 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Practice Compliance weekly highlights—30 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • Opinion on Commission’s draft South Korea adequacy decision adopted by EDPB
  • AML and counter-terrorist financing
  • JMLSG proposes changes on monitoring customer activity and revises guidance on trade finance
  • EDPS issues opinion on EU AML/CTF package
  • AML rules must align with privacy law, EU data chief warns
  • What AML initiatives in EU mean for UK financial industry
  • Crime prevention
This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes the EDPB’s opinion on the European Commission’s draft adequacy decision for South Korea, proposed changes to the JMLSG’s anti-money laundering (AML) guidance and updates and analysis on the EU’s AML proposals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

