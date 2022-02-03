LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—3 February 2022

Published on: 03 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Practice Compliance weekly highlights—3 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • Information Commissioner seeks views on working with ICO
  • New international data transfer agreement and EU SCC addendum laid before Parliament
  • ICO updates international transfers guidance, including new definition of ‘restricted transfer’
  • EDPB publishes Guidelines on the right of access for consultation
  • ENISA publishes report on implementing data protection by design and by default
  • Comment—UK dives into data-flows framework, heralding divergence from EU
  • Financial crime prevention
    More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes updated ICO guidance on international transfers and the new international data transfer agreement, UK Sanctions List format changes, updates on the long-discussed economic crime bill and the results of the latest SRA diversity data collection exercise. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

