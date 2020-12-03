Sign-in Help
Home / Practice Compliance / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—3 December 2020

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—3 December 2020
Published on: 03 December 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Practice Compliance weekly highlights—3 December 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • EDPB guidance on ensuring compliance for international data transfers following Schrems II
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing: ICO updates guidance on data protection issues
  • ICO launches new survey on Children’s Code
  • ICO seeks organisations’ comments on data ethics plans
  • Financial crime prevention
  • Lebanon and Mali sanctions—new Brexit transition guidance from FCDO
  • Europol announces results of ‘European Money Mule Action’ operation in money laundering crackdown
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes guidance and consultations in data protection, financial crime prevention updates and further guidance on working safely during coronavirus (COVID-19). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Rescission of a contract

What is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual positions•the main grounds of

LEXISNEXIS

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More