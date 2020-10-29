- Practice Compliance weekly highlights—29 October 2020
- In this issue:
- Law firm regulation
- SRA announces extension to practising certificate renewal window
- USA—as insurance premiums rise, law firms turn to captives
- Data protection
- New tools for international personal data transfers
- UK data adequacy decision by EU would face immediate legal challenge, lawmakers told
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- What does the COVID-19 tier system mean for offices?
- Financial crime
- SFO publishes chapter outlining its approach to Deferred Prosecution Agreements
- FATF plenary assesses strategic initiatives and country-specific processes
- Importance of FATF highlighted during first G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial
- MPs launch inquiry into economic crime after files leak
- Informed consent needed to recover sums beyond fixed costs on a solicitor-client assessment (Belsner v Cam Legal Services)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Precedent
- New Flowchart
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Latest Q&A
Article summary
This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes a new international data transfer assessment precedent, more time to renew solicitors’ practising certificates, clear signs of the ICO flexing its enforcement muscles, activity around deferred prosecution agreements, the usual flurry of news in relation to financial crime prevention and a new case on recovering costs from your client.
