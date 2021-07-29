menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Practice Compliance / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—29 July 2021

Published on: 29 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Practice Compliance weekly highlights—29 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Professional conduct—undertakings
  • Another nail in the coffin of solicitors’ undertakings
  • Financial crime
  • How anti-corruption push affects US companies operating abroad
  • EU seeks to improve data transfers to boost AML fight
  • European Commission consults on public-private partnerships in relation to AML/CTF in the EU
  • HMT Call for Evidence on review of UK’s AML/CTF regulatory and supervisory regimes
  • HM Treasury seeks views on Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing regulations
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes: an analysis of the Supreme Court Judgment in Harcus Sinclair LLP v Your Lawyers Ltd by Iain Miller (partner at Kingsley Napley) which considers the implications for solicitors, various financial crime updates, and practical guidance for employers on reducing the risk of COVID-19 spreading in the workplace. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelinesThis Practice Note is concerned with substantive interim injunctions, which are a particular species of injunction granted on a temporary basis ahead of trial. As set out below, there are different considerations depending on whether the interim

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More