Legal News

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—26 August 2021

Published on: 26 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • ICO approves three UK GDPR certification scheme criteria
  • UK’s first EU GDPR fine, on Doorstep Dispensaree, cut by two-thirds on appeal
  • AML & counter-terrorist financing
  • Global money-laundering problem still dwarfs crackdown efforts despite some momentum
  • Sanctions
  • UK Finance assesses impact of thematic sanctions replacing geographic ones
  • Additional Practice Compliance updates
Article summary

This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes: the approval of UK GDPR certification scheme criteria by the ICO, the impact of thematic sanctions on sanctions compliance, the implications of Harcus Sinclair v Your Lawyers for solicitors’ undertakings in property transactions and consideration of legal fees recovered for work done under a terminated CFA. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

