LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Practice Compliance / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Published on: 25 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Practice Compliance weekly highlights—25 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • Guidance on new EU international transfer SCCs should come in 2021, official says
  • EDPB adopts guidelines on the interplay of Article 3 and Chapter V of the GDPR
  • EDPB announces outcome of November 2021 plenary meeting
  • Updated Surveillance Camera Code laid before Parliament
  • AML and counter-terrorist financing
  • SRA publishes new guidance for law firm anti-money laundering officers
  • HMT publishes AML/CTF supervision report 2019–20
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes new SRA guidance for AML officers, HM Treasury publishes AML/CTF supervision report 2019–20, SRA has published its Risk Outlook 2021–2022 and new SRA consultation on future of PSYROC and SIF. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More