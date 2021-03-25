Sign-in Help
Home / Practice Compliance / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—25 March 2021

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—25 March 2021
Published on: 25 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Practice Compliance weekly highlights—25 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • DCMS and ICO sign data adequacy memorandum
  • ICO outlines plans to update anonymisation guidance
  • Congressional report sets out three US options for Privacy Shield data transfer crisis
  • Information management & security
  • DCMS publishes annual Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2021
  • Crime prevention
  • FATF consults on updated guidance on a risk-based approach to virtual assets and virtual asset service providers
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes the annual Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2021, HSE e-bulletin, as well as data protection news and updates in relation to financial crime. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Introduction to passing off

Unlike many other countries, the UK has no unfair competition law. Brand owners seeking to prevent competitors from marketing ‘copycat’ products or using misleading advertising have to rely on a combination of different intellectual property rights. These rights include the common law right to

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

Strike out—no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim (CPR 3.4(2)(a))

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The guidance detailing normal practice set out in this Practice Note may be affected by measures concerning process and procedure in the civil courts that have been introduced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For guidance, see Practice Note: Coronavirus

LEXISNEXIS

Separation of powers—legislative, executive and judiciary

Source of the doctrine of the separation of powersThe origins of the doctrine are often traced to John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government (1689), in which he identified the 'executive' and 'legislative' powers as needing to be separate.‘… it may be too great a temptation to human frailty, apt to

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More