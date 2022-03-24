LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Published on: 24 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Financial sanctions
  • Mistaken breach of UK financial sanctions—possible exposure and what to do
  • Crypto transfers data-sharing rule could help UK’s Russia sanctions response, minister says
  • OFSI updates its financial sanctions general guidance
  • Ukraine conflict—HMT announces OFSI General Licence INT/2022/1381276
  • Ukraine conflict—Russia-exposed businesses should plan for sanctions litigation
  • Question of the week: Can I close down my relationship with Russian clients—law firms?
  • Ukraine conflict—Commission announces co-ordination between Freeze and Seize Task Force and REPO Task Force to guarantee effective transatlantic sanctions enforcement
Article summary

This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes: what to do if there is an inadvertent breach of financial sanctions; UK international data transfer tool enters with a whimper; and DCMS introduces the Online Safety Bill to Parliament. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

