Legal News

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—24 June 2021
Published on: 24 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Practice Compliance forecast
  • Practice Compliance forecast as at 15 June 2021
  • Data protection
  • Free UK data flows approved as EU states vote unanimously for ‘adequacy’ decisions
  • EDPB announces final recommendations on supplementary measures for international data transfers
  • EU-US data transfer agreement could be agreed in 2021, Reynders says
  • ICO blog considers future of data ethics in the UK
  • Financial crime
Article summary

This week's edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes new OFSI webinars and guidance on financial sanctions, much-needed light at the end of the tunnel for the UK data protection adequacy decision and encouraging signs for an EU-US data transfer agreement.

