Legal News

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Published on: 24 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Practice Compliance weekly highlights—24 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • New UK standard contractual clauses for personal data transfers
  • Company fined £50,000 for sending unsolicited direct marketing messages
  • European Commission publishes proposal for new rules on data sharing
  • AML and counter-terrorist financing
  • ECB publishes opinions on European Commission’s 2021 AML/CTF legislative proposals
  • Financial crime prevention
  • A broader scope to the Russian sanctions regime and its potential ramifications
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes: an update on the UK’s new standard contractual clauses for data transfers; new financial sanctions in respect of Russia and tensions in Eastern Europe; a case on the contractual right to deliver interim statute bills; and the Office for Legal Complaints’ new consultation on proposed changes to its Scheme Rules. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

