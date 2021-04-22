Sign-in Help
Practice Compliance weekly highlights—22 April 2021

Published on: 22 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data Protection
  • EDPB’s opinion on the draft adequacy decision for the UK under the EU GDPR
  • Comment—UK can learn what a hard Brexit looks like from EU officials’ data-adequacy spat
  • LIBE urges action on US data transfers and argues Ireland is failing to enforce EU GDPR
  • New cyber security measures to be introduced for smart devices manufacturers
  • Financial crime prevention
  • HMRC publishes breaches of MLR 2007 for 2020–21 tax year
  • OFSI publishes blog on UK OFSI licensing rules since leaving the EU
Article summary

This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes a long-awaited EDPB opinion on the draft adequacy decision for the UK under the EU GDPR, a new HMRC list of businesses that have not complied with the MLR 2017 and an OFSI blog on licensing rules since leaving the EU. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

