- Practice Compliance weekly highlights—20 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Practice Compliance forecast
- Data protection
- Locatefamily.com fined €525,000 for failure to appoint data protection representative
- ICO fines company for misusing Coronavirus (COVID-19) contact tracing QR codes
- ICO welcomes laying of Data Sharing Code of Practice before Parliament
- Financial crime prevention
- EU money-laundering regulator to hold supervisory, intelligence functions, McGuinness says
- EU courts told to let Iranian companies use sanction blocking law
- Additional Practice Compliance updates
- Coronavirus (COVID–19)—HSE works with local authorities to spot check and inspect business
- Biden’s cybersecurity order likely to reach beyond US Government
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
Article summary
This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes our latest Practice Compliance forecast, news of a substantial fine for failure to appoint a data protection representative, an update on the ICO’s data sharing code of practice and other data protection, cybersecurity and financial crime news.
