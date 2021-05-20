menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Practice Compliance / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—20 May 2021

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—20 May 2021
Published on: 20 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Practice Compliance weekly highlights—20 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Practice Compliance forecast
  • Data protection
  • Locatefamily.com fined €525,000 for failure to appoint data protection representative
  • ICO fines company for misusing Coronavirus (COVID-19) contact tracing QR codes
  • ICO welcomes laying of Data Sharing Code of Practice before Parliament
  • Financial crime prevention
  • EU money-laundering regulator to hold supervisory, intelligence functions, McGuinness says
  • EU courts told to let Iranian companies use sanction blocking law
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes our latest Practice Compliance forecast, news of a substantial fine for failure to appoint a data protection representative, an update on the ICO’s data sharing code of practice and other data protection, cybersecurity and financial crime news. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More