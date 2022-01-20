LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—20 January 2022

Published on: 20 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Practice Compliance forecast
  • Practice Compliance forecast as at 18 January 2022
  • Data protection
  • UK GDPR—proposed reform concerning AI likely to be watered down, official says
  • EDPB announces outcome of January 2022 plenary
  • Questions of compensation for ‘non-material' EU GDPR damage land at Court of Justice
  • AML and counter-terrorist financing
  • FATF updates consolidated assessment ratings
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes the latest Practice Compliance forecast, news from the EDPB’s January plenary and updated consolidated assessment ratings from the FATF. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

