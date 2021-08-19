menu-search
Legal News

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—19 August 2021

Published on: 19 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Practice Compliance forecast
  • Data protection
  • ICO seeks views on draft IDTA and guidance which replaces SCCs
  • SCC launches consultation on surveillance camera code of practice
  • Whistleblowing
  • Dancing to the EU’s tune—why its Whistleblowing Directive may still affect you
  • Additional Practice Compliance updates
  • Dishonesty in the context of aggregation of claims revisited in the Court of Appeal (Bishop of Leeds v Dixon Coles and Gill)
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes our latest Practice Compliance forecast, the ICO draft IDTA consultation for international data transfers, a new surveillance camera code of practice consultation, why the EU’s Whistleblowing Directive may still affect you and new guidelines on sentencing modern slavery offenders. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

