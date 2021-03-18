Sign-in Help
Home / Practice Compliance / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—18 March 2021

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—18 March 2021
Published on: 18 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Practice Compliance weekly highlights—18 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Practice Compliance forecast
  • Data protection
  • EU hopes to adopt UK data adequacy decisions by early June 2021, EU Commissioner says
  • UK to balance data protection with innovation in post-Brexit regulatory regime, official says
  • SEC data transfer raises questions for UK companies
  • Financial crime prevention
  • FCA adds bite to AML regime with 1st criminal charges
  • Home Office publishes Independent Review of Serious and Organised Crime
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes the latest Practice Compliance forecast, data protection news and updates in relation to financial crime. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

Term Loan B facilities

This Practice Note discusses Term Loan B (TLB) facilities which frequently appear as a tranche of senior facilities in syndicated loans in leveraged financings. TLBs are an established feature in the US market and increasingly used in the European lending market for institutional investors.This

LEXISNEXIS

Constructive trusts

Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More