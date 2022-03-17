LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—17 March 2022

Published on: 17 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Financial sanctions
  • Access news and practical guidance on financial sanctions in one place
  • Financial sanctions—are your compliance systems working as they should?
  • Ukraine conflict—Foreign Secretary announces 370 sanctions under Economic Crime Act powers
  • Responding to changes in sanctions designations
  • Ukraine conflict—HMT announces amendments to OFSI General Licence INT/2022/1277778
  • Ukraine conflict—FCDO reports sanctions for 386 Russian lawmakers who supported invasion
  • Ukraine conflict—Practical impact of Abramovich's designation under financial sanctions explained
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes: checking your financial sanctions compliance systems are working as they should; the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act 2022 receives Royal Assent; and ICO fines law firm £98,000 for failure to securely process personal data. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

