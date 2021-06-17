- Practice Compliance weekly highlights—17 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Practice Compliance forecast
- Practice Compliance forecast as at 15 June 2021
- Data protection
- Global One 2015 given monetary penalty notice by ICO for unlawful marketing messages
- New C2P SCCs for controllers and processors in the EEA
- Papa John’s given monetary penalty by ICO for unlawful marketing messages
- Financial crime
- Will the CPS’ decision to update its guidance mean an increase in prosecutions for failure to disclose under section 330 of POCA 2002?
- FATF publishes consolidated assessment ratings
- MEPs call for EU human rights sanction regime to cover corruption
- Treasury Committee to examine AML measures and impacts of economic crime
- Cybersecurity
- SMEs failing to buy cyber insurance, study shows
- MEPs vote in favour of cybersecurity resolution amid hybrid threats
- Modern slavery
- Modern Slavery (Amendment) Bill [HL]
- Additional Practice Compliance updates
- Solicitors Indemnity Fund extended
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Trackers
Article summary
This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes finalised standard contractual clauses, consideration of the CPS’s decision to update its guidance for failure to disclose under POCA 2002, s 330, MEPs’ call for heightened cybersecurity standards, the first reading of the Modern Slavery (Amendment) Bill and a host of other data protection and financial crime updates.
