Legal News

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Published on: 17 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Compliance forecast
  • Practice Compliance forecast as at 15 February 2022
  • Data protection
  • CNIL finds personal data transfers to US via Google Analytics illegal
  • The forthcoming Data Act—a sneak peek
  • AML and counter-terrorist financing
  • Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
  • Financial crime prevention
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes: our new Practice Compliance forecast is now live; CNIL finds personal data transfers to US via Google Analytics illegal; and SFO director tells MPs she lost sleep over Serco trial collapse. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

