Legal News

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Published on: 16 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • Consultation launched by DCMS on reforms to UK data protection and ePrivacy regime
  • Details of UK privacy regime overhaul lay out likely GDPR flashpoints for EU
  • Crime prevention
  • Attorney General’s Office publishes Economic Crime speech
  • UK Finance warns of impersonation scams
  • Additional Practice Compliance updates
  • EU to propose ban on forced labour-linked products
Article summary

This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes a DCMS consultation on reforms to the UK data protection regime, the Attorney General’s Office’s Economic Crime speech, EU proposed ban on forced labour-linked products and HSE updated guidance on ventilation in the workplace. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

