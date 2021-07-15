menu-search
Practice Compliance weekly highlights—15 July 2021

Published on: 15 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • EDPB publishes final version of guidelines 07/2020 on the concepts of controller and processor
  • EDPB announces outcome of latest plenary
  • ICO updates on vaccination and coronavirus (COVID-19) status checks
  • Financial crime
  • Spring/Summer 2021 updates to Precedent AML and CTF policy
  • HM Treasury publishes statement correcting Brexit SI explanatory memorandum on high-risk third countries
  • HMT further updates advisory notices on money laundering and terrorist financing controls in overseas jurisdictions and high-risk third countries
Article summary

This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes: news of our updated AML and CTF policy (and a handy new Practice Note to guide you through the changes), details of changes around high-risk third countries for AML purposes, EDPB final guidelines, and ICO updates on vaccination and coronavirus (COVID-19) status checks. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

