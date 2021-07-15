- Practice Compliance weekly highlights—15 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- EDPB publishes final version of guidelines 07/2020 on the concepts of controller and processor
- EDPB announces outcome of latest plenary
- ICO updates on vaccination and coronavirus (COVID-19) status checks
- Financial crime
- Spring/Summer 2021 updates to Precedent AML and CTF policy
- HM Treasury publishes statement correcting Brexit SI explanatory memorandum on high-risk third countries
- HMT further updates advisory notices on money laundering and terrorist financing controls in overseas jurisdictions and high-risk third countries
- Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (No 2) (High-Risk Countries) Regulations 2021
- Bearer shares to be banned under EU plans to fight money laundering
- FATF publishes consolidated assessment ratings for July 2021
- UK Finance discusses embedding anti-fraud detection into AML regimes
- Wolfsberg Group guidance on effective anti-money laundering and combating terrorist finance programmes
- Additional Practice Compliance updates
- Law Society urges firms to start PI renewal process now
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Trackers
Article summary
This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes: news of our updated AML and CTF policy (and a handy new Practice Note to guide you through the changes), details of changes around high-risk third countries for AML purposes, EDPB final guidelines, and ICO updates on vaccination and coronavirus (COVID-19) status checks.
