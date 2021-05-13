- Practice Compliance weekly highlights—13 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Data Protection
- Work on UK standard contractual clauses under way, ICO official says
- LIBE calls for European Commission to amend draft UK adequacy decisions
- Government updates cybersecurity guidance for small businesses
- ICO releases highlights from Data Protection Practitioners’ Conference 2021
- Financial crime
- UK joins US in implementing a global anti-corruption sanctions regime
- Financial and trade sanctions—tracking UK-EU divergence
More...
- FATF holds webinar on risk-based supervision
- EBA consults on AML/CTF database RTS
- Additional Practice & Compliance updates
- 60 UK law firms shut in 2020 by rising insurance costs
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- New Precedent
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Updated Checklists
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
- Coming soon—Lexis®PSL EU Law
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes developments on standard contractual clauses, updated cybersecurity guidance for small business, highlights from the ICO’s recent data protection conference, the UK’s global anti-corruption sanctions regime and analysis on the divergence between the UK and EU sanctions regimes.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.