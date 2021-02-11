Sign-in Help
Home / Practice Compliance / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—11 February 2021

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—11 February 2021
Published on: 11 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Practice Compliance weekly highlights—11 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data Protection
  • UK ‘does not meet conditions’ for data adequacy, EU parliamentary committee says
  • EU Member States agree on negotiating mandate for revised ePrivacy rules
  • Information management & security
  • Government launches a new UK Cyber Security Council
  • Crime prevention
  • OFSI introduces new director Giles Thomson
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes the government’s new UK Cyber Security Council, EU Member States agree negotiation mandate for revised ePrivacy rules and the EU parliamentary committee’s opinion in relation to UK data adequacy. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

False imprisonment

LiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary of State for

LEXISNEXIS

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

LEXISNEXIS

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR

LEXISNEXIS

Mistake in contract law

This Practice Note considers the legal concept of mistake in contract law. It examines common mistake, mutual mistake, unilateral mistake, mistake as to identity and mistake as to the document signed (non est factum). It also considers the impact of each of these types of mistake on the contract and

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More