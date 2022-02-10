- Practice Compliance weekly highlights—10 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- ICO publishes further draft parts of its anonymisation, pseudonymisation and PET guidance for views
- EU’s draft Data Act aims to ‘unlock’ industrial data for new services
- AML and counter-terrorist financing
- FATF updates consolidated assessment ratings
- Financial crime prevention
- Corporate bribery settlements need sensitive handling due to misuse risk, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s working group chairman says
- SFO must stay independent despite new plan, ex-boss says
- Cybercrime
- Cyber insurance premiums increase 92% in UK as ransomware spikes
- Other Practice Compliance updates this week
- SRA publishes new resources aiming to improve workplace culture
This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes: reports of cyber insurance premiums increases as ransomware spikes, details of the ICO’s draft anonymisation, pseudonymisation and PET guidance, concerns over SFO independence, FATF updates to its consolidated assessment ratings, and new resources on improving workplace culture from the SRA.
