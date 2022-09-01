LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Practice Compliance / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—1 September 2022

Published on: 01 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Practice Compliance weekly highlights—1 September 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Financial sanctions
  • Changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime as at 30 August 2022
  • Law Society publishes Q&As on sanctions concerning Russia
  • OFSI publishes guidance on companies’ reporting obligations and how to report
  • Financial crime prevention
  • FATF publishes consolidated assessment ratings
  • Backtrack on Economic Crime Bill cited in anti-corruption group’s rebuke
  • UAE fines fintech firm for money laundering breaches
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime, sanctions Q&As from The Law Society and new OFSI guidance on companies’ reporting obligations and how to report. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Reversionary lease by reference

Reversionary lease by reference

 LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislationIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More