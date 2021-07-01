- Practice Compliance weekly highlights—1 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- European Commission adopts adequacy decisions for UK
- Consultation on UK SCCs for international transfers to start in July 2021, ICO official says
- ICO gets powers to conduct financial investigations
- Information Commissioner issues enforcement notice to Emailmovers Ltd
- The Children’s Code and parental consent
- Financial crime
- SRA fines three firms for poor compliance with AML obligations
More...
- The Law Commission’s consultation on expanding corporate criminal liability—introduction and observations
- Expanding corporate criminal liability—are DPAs fit for purpose?
- FATF publishes outcomes from 25 June 2021 plenary
- FATF publishes report on laundering proceeds from environmental crime
- Wolfsberg Group issues statement on demonstrating the effectiveness of AML/CTF programmes in financial institutions
- OFSI publishes blog on reasonableness
- SFO and US DOJ agree DPA with Foster Wheeler following bribery charges
- The Bribery Act 2010 at 10 years, and what’s next
- SFO publishes speech on keeping the UK safe for business
- LexTalk®Practice Compliance: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Trackers
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes adoption of the long-awaited adequacy decisions for transfers of personal data between the EEA and the UK, an upcoming consultation on draft UK standard contractual clauses (SCCs) for international data transfers and news of SRA enforcement action related to firm-wide risk assessments, together with a host of other data protection and financial crime updates.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.