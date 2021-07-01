menu-search
Legal News

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—1 July 2021

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—1 July 2021
Published on: 01 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • European Commission adopts adequacy decisions for UK
  • Consultation on UK SCCs for international transfers to start in July 2021, ICO official says
  • ICO gets powers to conduct financial investigations
  • Information Commissioner issues enforcement notice to Emailmovers Ltd
  • The Children’s Code and parental consent
  • Financial crime
  • SRA fines three firms for poor compliance with AML obligations
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes adoption of the long-awaited adequacy decisions for transfers of personal data between the EEA and the UK, an upcoming consultation on draft UK standard contractual clauses (SCCs) for international data transfers and news of SRA enforcement action related to firm-wide risk assessments, together with a host of other data protection and financial crime updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

