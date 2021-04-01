Sign-in Help
Home / Practice Compliance / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—1 April 2021

Practice Compliance weekly highlights—1 April 2021
Published on: 01 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Practice Compliance weekly highlights—1 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Financial crime prevention
  • CPS launches plan to combat economic crime
  • OECD—cryptocoin exchange operators should be subject to investigation
  • Data protection
  • Commission announces conclusion of data adequacy talks with South Korea
  • Other Practice Compliance updates this week
  • DHSC announces free home coronavirus (COVID-19) testing for employees
  • China retaliates by sanctioning UK, barristers chamber
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Practice Compliance weekly highlights includes new information on scams during the pandemic and Ofcom’s plans to tackle nuisance calls, as well as data protection news and other updates in relation to financial crime. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More