Sign-in Help
Home / Practice Compliance / Keeping up to date / Monthly highlights (archive)

Legal News

Practice Compliance monthly highlights—October 2017

Practice Compliance monthly highlights—October 2017
Published on: 31 October 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Practice Compliance monthly highlights—October 2017
  • In this issue:
  • AML & counter-terrorist financing
  • 2017 money laundering and terrorist financing national risk assessment published—lawyers still high risk
  • Authorisation & regulation
  • The SRA’s plans for implementing the Insurance Distribution Directive
  • Looking to the future: Phase 2 of the SRA’s Handbook reforms
  • What’s in the SRAs ‘Looking to the future: better information, more choice’ consultation?
  • SRA warning notice on tax avoidance—what does it mean for tax lawyers?
  • Crime prevention
    • More...

Article summary

This month’s edition of Practice Compliance highlights includes (1) 2017 money laundering and terrorist financing national risk assessment published—lawyers still high risk; (2) what’s in the SRAs ‘Looking to the future: better information, more choice’ consultation?; (3) looking to the future: Phase 2 of the SRA’s Handbook reforms; (4) updated modern slavery guidance; (5) managing cybersecurity breaches as a law firm; (6) the latest new and updated content; and (7) a host of news and updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Money laundering offences—tipping off and prejudicing an investigation

Tipping off and prejudicing an investigationIt would undermine the benefit to the authorities if, a suspicious activity report (SAR) having been made, the alleged offender were to be made aware of the interest in their activities so that they could take steps to cover up their misdeeds or disappear.

LEXISNEXIS

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but which are reduced to

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

LEXISNEXIS

Mistake in contract law

This Practice Note considers the legal concept of mistake in contract law. It examines common mistake, mutual mistake, unilateral mistake, mistake as to identity and mistake as to the document signed (non est factum). It also considers the impact of each of these types of mistake on the contract and

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More