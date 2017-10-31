Practice Compliance monthly highlights—October 2017

This month’s edition of Practice Compliance highlights includes (1) 2017 money laundering and terrorist financing national risk assessment published—lawyers still high risk; (2) what’s in the SRAs ‘Looking to the future: better information, more choice’ consultation?; (3) looking to the future: Phase 2 of the SRA’s Handbook reforms; (4) updated modern slavery guidance; (5) managing cybersecurity breaches as a law firm; (6) the latest new and updated content; and (7) a host of news and updates.
