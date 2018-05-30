Sign-in Help
Home / Practice Compliance / Keeping up to date / Monthly highlights (archive)

Legal News

Practice Compliance monthly highlights—May 2018

Practice Compliance monthly highlights—May 2018
Published on: 30 May 2018
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Practice Compliance monthly highlights—May 2018
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • Data Protection Act 2018
  • GDPR
  • Crime prevention
  • Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018
  • European developments
  • Terrorist financing
  • Facilitation of tax evasion
    • More...

Article summary

This month’s edition of Practice Compliance highlights includes: (1) GDPR; (2) Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018; (3) property fraud; (4) all the latest new and updated content; and (5) lots of other news and updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Term Loan B facilities

This Practice Note discusses Term Loan B (TLB) facilities which frequently appear as a tranche of senior facilities in syndicated loans in leveraged financings. TLBs are an established feature in the US market and increasingly used in the European lending market for institutional investors.This

LEXISNEXIS

Build Operate Transfer (BOT) contracts

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) models are a popular way for governments to involve private investment, expertise and risk in procuring infrastructure, with the potential to deliver a project more efficiently and economically. One of the most popular PPP models for procuring infrastructure

LEXISNEXIS

CE-File—electronic filing and case management in the Rolls Building and other courts

This Practice Note looks at CE-File electronic working in the courts under CPR PD 51O, in the context of case management. It provides guidance on how to file a document electronically, deal with rejected electronic filings, issue a claim electronically, file electronic bundles (eBundles) for case

LEXISNEXIS

Declaratory relief of planning decisions

A declaratory judgment is a judgment identifying the rights, duties or obligations of one or more parties in a dispute. It is legally binding, but does not order any action by a party. A court may issue it alone or in conjunction with some other relief such as an injunction and can be granted on an

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More