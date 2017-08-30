- Practice Compliance monthly highlights—August 2017
- In this issue:
- Crime prevention
- New tools—tax evasion facilitation prevention offence
- Data protection
- Seeking consent under the General Data Protection Regulation
- Data Protection Bill—can it balance protection and freedom?
- Examining the Article 29 Working Party’s Opinion 2/2017 on data processing at work
- Additional Practice Compliance updates this month
- Conflicts and confidentiality—what can we learn from the White & Case judgment?
- Treasury updates financial sanctions guidance
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
Article summary
This month’s edition of Practice Compliance highlights includes (1) new tools—tax evasion facilitation prevention offences (2) conflicts, confidentiality and information barriers (3) Data Protection Bill and consent (4) the latest new and updated content, including guidance on legal entity identifiers and direct marketing consents under the GDPR, and (5) a host of news and updates.
