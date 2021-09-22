LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Practice Compliance / Keeping up to date / Practice Compliance forecast

Legal News

Practice Compliance forecast as at 21 September 2021

Published on: 22 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Practice Compliance forecast as at 21 September 2021
  • SRA renewal exercise
  • Frozen assets reporting
  • SRA diversity data collection—last call
  • New items we’re tracking this month
  • Updates to existing items we’re tracking

Article summary

Our new Practice Compliance forecast (as at 21 September 2021) is now live. This month, we report on issues including (1) the SRA practising certificate renewal exercise; (2) frozen assets reporting; (3) an LSB consultation on statement of policy on empowering customers; and (4) the future of UK data protection and ePrivacy law. You can rest assured we're tracking forthcoming regulatory changes so you can plan ahead. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More