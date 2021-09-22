Article summary

Our new Practice Compliance forecast (as at 21 September 2021) is now live. This month, we report on issues including (1) the SRA practising certificate renewal exercise; (2) frozen assets reporting; (3) an LSB consultation on statement of policy on empowering customers; and (4) the future of UK data protection and ePrivacy law. You can rest assured we're tracking forthcoming regulatory changes so you can plan ahead. or to read the full analysis.