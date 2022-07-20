LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Practice Compliance forecast as at 19 July 2022

Published on: 20 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Our new Practice Compliance forecast (as at 19 July 2022) is now live. This month we report on: (1) FATF’s consultation on beneficial ownership; (2) the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill; (3) the SRA’s renewal exercise 2022; and (4) the Law Society Pro Bono Charter annual impact report. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

