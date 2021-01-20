Sign-in Help
Home / Practice Compliance / Keeping up to date / Practice Compliance forecast

Legal News

Practice Compliance forecast as at 19 January 2021

Practice Compliance forecast as at 19 January 2021
Published on: 20 January 2021
Updated on: 20 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Practice Compliance forecast as at 19 January 2021
  • Working safely—coronavirus
  • International data flows
  • New items we’re tracking
  • Updates to existing items we’re tracking

Article summary

Our new Practice Compliance forecast (as at 19 January 2021) is now live. This month, we report on issues including (1) AML and CTF; (2) data protection; (3) regulation of legal services and 4) crime prevention. You can rest assured we're tracking forthcoming regulatory changes so you can plan ahead. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

Claims for use and occupation, mesne profits, double rent and double value

This Practice Note provides guidance on claims for ‘use and occupation’ or mesne profits, and how and when double rent or double value can be claimed.Claims for use and occupationA claim for use and occupation is possible where there is occupation of land without an express agreement fixing the

LEXISNEXIS

Ad hoc arbitration—an introduction to the key features of ad hoc arbitration

An ad hoc arbitration is any arbitration in which the parties have not selected an institution to administer the arbitration. This offers parties flexibility as to the conduct of the arbitration, but less external support for the process. It can be quicker than institutional arbitration but not if

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More