Article summary

Our new Practice Compliance forecast (as at 18 May 2021) is now live. This month, we report on issues including (1) the government’s progress report on its economic crime plan; (2) a call for views on supply chain cybersecurity; (3) diversity data reporting; and (4) whistleblowing. You can rest assured we're tracking forthcoming regulatory changes so you can plan ahead. or to read the full analysis.