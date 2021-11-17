Article summary

Our new Practice Compliance forecast (as at 16 November 2021) is now live. This month, we report on issues including (1) the economic crime levy; (2) LeO’s business plan and budget for 2022/2023; (3) additional data anonymisation guidance for consultation; (4) a new cyber incident report from the Financial Stability Board and (4) an update on the SRA consultation on PII and affirmative cyber cover. You can rest assured we're tracking forthcoming regulatory changes so you can plan ahead. or to read the full analysis.